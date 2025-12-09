"Democracy and Pakistan don't go together": MEA flags turmoil amid Imran Khan protests

New Delhi [India], December 9 : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal delivered a strong observation on the political churn in Pakistan, asserting that "democracy and Pakistan don't go together."

His remarks were made during the weekly press briefing after a question on the democratic situation in Pakistan, especially in relation to former prime minister Imran Khan and continuing demonstrations.

Jaiswal, while replying to a query on diminishing democratic institutions in Pakistan, noted that India was following events but would not go into details.

"We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan. But regarding democracy, you're saying that 'democracy in Pakistan is becoming weak and its strengths are being weakened'. Democracy and Pakistan don't go together. The less we talk the better," he said.

Addressing another question concerning recent exchanges of fire along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Jaiswal voiced concern about civilian casualties.

"We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan," he added.

The comments come as political unrest in Pakistan continues to intensify.

Cross-border firing late Friday reportedly resulted in deaths on both sides, further adding to tensions after dialogue efforts between Islamabad and Kabul broke down last week.

At the same time, friction between Pakistan's power centres has escalated.

The military has issued sharp criticism of Imran Khan in recent days, heightening the already tense political climate.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since 2023 following a corruption conviction and is facing a series of legal proceedings.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has repeatedly called for consistent access to Khan for family members and loyalists amid rumours regarding his well-being and unverified claims about his condition.

Recently, officials at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail granted Khan's sister, Uzma Khanum, permission to see him.

Supporters accompanying her staged demonstrations outside the Islamabad High Court and the prison, calling for fewer curbs on meeting the jailed leader.

