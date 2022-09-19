Dengue cases continue to spike in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 19 Pakistan is witnessing a continued spike in the number of dengue fever cases amid an ongoing outbreak caused due to the catastrophic floods in the country.

A total of 386 new cases of dengue fever were reported in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said.

According to the department, the provincial capital of Karachi was the worst hit with 349 new cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of dengue cases in the month of September in Sindh has risen to 3,020, bringing the local total to 5,589 this year.

Also in the same period, 166 positive cases were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the number of active cases in the province to 1,356.

Punjab province reported 191 new cases, with the majority in Rawalpindi (84), followed by its capital Lahore (60).

The total number of cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 3,288.

Islamabad reported 57 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Sunday evening.

The total number of cases in the national capital has now increased to 1,388.

The Pakistani government has launched an anti-dengue campaign including raising public awareness in response to the alarmingly high level of cases in the country, and has taken special measures at the hotspots in order to curb the spread of the disease.

