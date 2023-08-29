Dengue cases in Pakistan’s Sindh soar to 896 in 2023

Sindh [Pakistan], August 29 : The dengue cases in Pakistan’s Sindh have soared to 896 this year while a massive rise in the spread of the mosquito-borne disease was witnessed in August, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

A total of 731 dengue cases were reported across Sindh in August.

A total of 291 cases were reported in Karachi’s East district, 126 in Central, 79 in Korangi, 136 in South, 20 in West, 40 in Malir and 396 in Keamari.

As many as 103 cases were reported in Hyderabad, 31 in Mirpur Khas, 14 in Larkana, 13 in Sukkur and four in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Pakistan’s National Institute of Health (NIH) earlier in the month issued an advisory amid a potential threat of an increase in dengue fever cases in the monsoon season, ARY News reported.

The advisory stated that the steep rise is witnessed in the monsoon season in the number of dengue virus cases for which a strong vigilant system is needed to control the rising number.

The authorities and masses have been advised to ensure the prevention of mosquitoes from accessing egg-laying habitats by environmental management and modification.

The domestic water storage containers should be covered and cleaned on a weekly basis to ensure that dengue larva is not taking place. Insecticides should be applied during outbreaks as one of the emergency vector-control measures.

To avoid the threat of mosquito bites during the monsoon season, masses have been advised to wear clothes with full sleeves.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

