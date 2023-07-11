Dengue, flu, water-borne diseases rising in Delhi, say doctors

New Delhi, July 11 With the early onset of monsoon, the national capital is seeing a wave of rising dengue, flu, water-borne diseases and gastroenteritis disease, said doctors here on Tuesday.

On June 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and Delhi. While the monsoon was delayed by 14 days in Mumbai, it arrived two days early in Delhi.

“There has been a significant increase in dengue cases recently, which can be attributed to weather change. With the onset of the monsoon season, we have observed an average of 10-15 cases per day, out of which 5-6 cases are diagnosed as dengue, while others are viral flu cases,” Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD-Internal medicine at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, told IANS.

“This rise is accompanied by the alarming fact that 7-8 patients require hospitalisation due to severe symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain. Additionally, some patients are also experiencing gastrointestinal issues, including symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain. Others are presenting symptoms of viral flu, such as a runny or congested nose, sore throat, cough, fatigue, and general malaise,” Dr. Saxena added.

According to Dr. Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, C.K. Birla Hospital, Gurugram, there has been a 15-20 per cent increase in cases of patients with flu, loose stools, typhoid, jaundice, abdominal pain and vomiting.

“It is because of consumption of contaminated food and water, change in temperature and humidity,” Dr Tayal told IANS.

The doctors said that all people of all age groups are vulnerable for these diseases, but infants and elderly are especially at risk due to lower immunity.

“The monsoon increases risk of certain infections due to various factors such as increased humidity, stagnant water, and a higher prevalence of certain vectors like mosquitoes,” Dr Ajay Aggarwal - Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Noida, told IANS.

In addition to these diseases, skin infections are also likely to go up during monsoons.

“Fungal and bacterial infections of the skin are common during the monsoon due to the excessive moisture and sweating. Conditions like ringworm, athlete's foot, and dermatitis can occur, particularly in areas where skin remains damp for an extended period,” Dr Aggarwal noted.

“Usually, cases of vector-borne diseases see a spike in the months following the monsoon. There has been an increase in cases of dengue and malaria in Delhi this year and this can be attributed to the unseasonal rain that occurred in early May. Other seasonal diseases like chikungunya and conjunctivitis have also seen a spike,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar, Consultant,Internal Medicine, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

The doctors called for proactive measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and to protect from these diseases. They recommended people to regularly check and clean water containers, flower pots, bird baths, and coolers to eliminate stagnant water; drink only boiled water or water cleaned by a purifier; cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing; use mosquito repellents and nets for protection against mosquitoes; keep garments dry, and use antifungal powder to avoid catching fungal skin infections.

They also advised to consume freshly prepared food and avoid eating food from roadside vendors; wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly; as well as to take preventive vaccines against hepatitis A, typhoid, and flu.

