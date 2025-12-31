Denmark delivers last letter as digital shift ends 400-year postal tradition

Copenhagen [Denmark], December 31( ANI): Denmark's state-run postal service, PostNord, delivered its final letter on Tuesday (local time), bringing an end to more than 400 years of traditional mail delivery as the country fully embraces digital communication, CNN reported.

With this move, Denmark becomes the first country in the world to officially decide that physical letter delivery is no longer essential or economically sustainable in the digital age.

The decision reflects a sharp and long-term decline in letter usage.

According to CNN, in 2024, PostNord delivered over 90 per cent fewer letters than it did in 2000. A similar trend has been seen elsewhere, including in the United States, where the US Postal Service delivered about half as much mail in 2024 compared to 2006.

As communication has shifted online, from emails and WhatsApp messages to video calls and social media, the role of traditional letters has steadily faded.

PostNord began removing Denmark's iconic red mailboxes earlier this year. Around 1,500 mailboxes were taken down across the country starting in June.

When the company decided to sell the removed mailboxes for charity in December, public interest surged. Hundreds of thousands of Danes attempted to buy one, with prices ranging between 1,500 and 2,000 Danish krone depending on their condition.

The strong response highlighted the emotional connection many citizens still feel towards the postal service, even as they rarely use it.

Going forward, people who still need to send physical letters will have to drop them off at kiosks inside retail shops. From there, private courier company DAO will handle deliveries within Denmark as well as overseas.

PostNord, however, will continue operating its parcel delivery services, which remain in high demand due to the growth of online shopping, CNN reported.

Denmark is among the most digitally advanced countries in the world. Most government services now function through online platforms, sharply reducing the need for paper-based communication.

"Almost every Dane is fully digital, meaning physical letters no longer serve the same purpose as they once did," PostNord spokesperson Andreas Brethvad said. He added that electronic communication and e-commerce have overtaken traditional mail in both relevance and volume, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor