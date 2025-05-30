"Denmark was the first to convey solidarity...": Ravi Shankar Prasad thanks Danish leaders for understanding India's position on terrorism

Copenhagen (Denmark), May 30 : The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday met with Danish leaders to discuss terrorism and bilateral relations. The meetings included Christian Friis Bach, Chairperson of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and Danish MP Trine Pertou Mach.

The Danish leaders expressed solidarity with India against terrorism, with Denmark being the first to convey support. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad thanked the Danish leaders for understanding India's position on terrorism.

Speaking about the discussions, Prasad said, "We had a wonderful meeting with him. He understood the problem of terrorism, conveyed his views and Denmark was the first to convey solidarity. He understood India's position. We thank him from the core of our hearts."

Meanwhile, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, part of the delegation, highlighted the recent Pahalgam terror attack, drawing parallels with communal terrorism witnessed in Europe.

Europe. Akbar noted that the Danish leaders' remarks showed the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to build international consensus against terrorism.

He said, "The recent Pahalgam terror attack was a brutal form, barbaric form of communal terrorism of the kind that Europe had also witnessed. The remarks that they made were enough to show that the mission that the Prime Minister has sent is having an impact."

The delegation included BJP members Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress members Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Danish Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen noted that Denmark was among the first nations to denounce the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Kristensen told ANI, "Denmark was among the first countries to not only express its sympathy and condolences to the Indian government and to the Indian people in the aftermath of the horrific terror attack that happened, but we were also very strong in condemning terrorism wherever it takes place, and this has been a consistent Danish line, so we have made that very clear to the Indian government. We have also made it very clear at the UN Security Council, where we are currently a non-permanent member."

He added that Denmark does not have specific bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation with India but collaborates with India in multilateral forums, including the UN Security Council.

Kristensen also highlighted the strong relationship between India and Denmark, recalling the establishment of a green strategic partnership in 2021.

He said, "Denmark has a lot of experience within the green transition, whether it's energy, water, agriculture, or how you make that more sustainable, and India is already making a lot of progress, but it has a lot of scale that we don't have. So I think it's a perfect match in terms of Denmark offering some skills, and India has this massive scale where you can test and try out these technologies and solutions."

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor