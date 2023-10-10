"Despite global disruption, bilateral trade has witnessed strong growth...": Jaishankar on India-Tanzania relations

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Despite the global disruption and challenges faced by the pandemic, India and Tanzania's bilateral trade has seen strong growth from both sides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while addressing the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday.

"I'm happy to inform you that despite the global disruption and challenges posed by the Pandemic, bilateral trade has witnessed strong growth from both sides and today stands at close to $6 billion. With India already the fifth-largest economy, the Indian government is vigorously pursuing sweeping reforms aimed at ensuring inclusive growth" the External Affairs minister said.

Notably, both countries enjoy traditionally close and friendly relations marked by sound political understanding, regular high-level visits, diversified economic engagement and strong people-to-people contacts.

Jaishankar said, "Our trade relations with Tanzania date back several centuries when traders from the western coast of India first travelled to East Africa along the maritime route for trade and commerce." He added that this was the connect between the western coastline, the state of Gujarat, and Zanzibar.

Noting that the economic ties between the two countries have always been a strong pillar, EAM said, "India has grown as an economic powerhouse and this offers opportunities to businessmen from Tanzania to be part of our growth story. While India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, Tanzania has also displayed impressive economic performance."

Jaishankar also stated that India's engagement with Africa is guided by the ten principles enumerated by Prime Minister Modi in July 2018.

"Our engagement with Tanzania, indeed with all of Africa, continues to be guided by the ten principles enumerated by Prime Minister Modi in July 2018. In essence, it is cooperation based on our partner's priority," he said.

Emphasizing that India considers Tanzania as a literal neighbour, EAM further said, "Guided by our Saga policy, we engage Tanzania as a literal neighbour. Our cooperation can make a notable contribution to maintaining peace, prosperity and security and ensure secure, free and open shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean."

Earlier at JNU, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Jawaharlal Nehru University for her pivotal role in fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations.

Tanzanian President who is in India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu attended several meetings with PM Modi on Monday.

Moreover, India and Tanzania on Monday signed multiple Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) ranging in various sectors including digital transformation, maritime sector and sports aiming to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

