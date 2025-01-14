Despite progress Taiwan's civil defence efforts still inadequate

Taipei [Taiwan], January 14 : Taiwan has made significant progress in strengthening its civil defence under President Lai Ching-te, but experts warn that further measures are needed to ensure the country's resilience against growing threats, particularly from China, Taiwan News reported.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has underscored the importance of civilian involvement in national defence. Civilians in Ukraine have supported military operations through humanitarian aid, cyber efforts, and critical communications.

Taiwan faces similar challenges, and a well-trained, equipped civilian defence force is becoming more urgent. The National Whole-of-Society Resilience Committee, established in June, aims to address these concerns by enhancing training and expanding civilian volunteer forces.

The committee's goal is to improve public involvement in defence and disaster preparedness. Taiwan has already initiated several measures to engage the public.

A joint civil-military air defence exercise in July sent text alerts to citizens with information about nearby shelters, while local governments and civil organisations ran drills focused on wartime relief and shelter centres. These drills aim to increase awareness and readiness among the general population in case of a military attack.

In September, President Lai reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Taiwan's defence capabilities. "We seek to boost civil defence so the public has the skills to protect themselves and the nation," he stated. The administration continues to improve civil defence and disaster response efforts, with training programs aimed at increasing resilience.

In December, Taiwan conducted a tabletop exercise simulating an escalation of Chinese aggression. The three-hour-long drill gathered central and local government agencies, along with civil groups, to assess their response to heightened threats from Beijing.

Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang announced the goal of training over 50,000 emergency response volunteers by next year. The government also plans to involve public sector employees in the training, further strengthening the civilian response system.

Additionally, Lai revealed plans to integrate civil defence drills into "urban resilience exercises" starting in 2025. These exercises will combine disaster prevention with civil defence, offering a comprehensive approach to national preparedness.

National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan explained that these exercises will not follow a fixed script but will adapt to real-time scenarios, reported Taiwan News.

Despite these efforts, experts caution that significant challenges remain. The Civil Defence Office (CDO), which handles both military and disaster response, is hindered by low morale and insufficient training.

Russell Hsiao of the Global Taiwan Institute pointed out that the CDO's personnel are mainly older individuals, with most between 50 and 70 years old. Furthermore, the CDO's rigid structure impedes collaboration with other departments, preventing the quick adaptation needed during crises.

Leo Lin of the East Asia Forum also noted that inadequate training budgets fail to address local needs, such as those based on population density or infrastructure. Experts suggest that Taiwan should focus on improving basic skills like first aid, communications, and countering disinformation.

Ian Murphy, a China expert at SecuriFense Inc., recommended expanding civil defence participation to modernise Taiwan's volunteer force and better prepare citizens for crises.

To resolve recruitment issues, Murphy emphasised the importance of outreach campaigns that promote the personal and professional benefits of civil defence.

Lin suggested revising the volunteer selection process to tap into a broader pool of potential volunteers. Effective messaging will be essential for encouraging participation.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Kuma Academy and Forward Alliance are already proving the potential of public engagement in civil defence. Kuma Academy, founded in 2021, has hosted disaster response drills and public education campaigns, Taiwan News reported.

In November, it organised the "Stand Up as Taiwan" relay march, attracting over 50 activist groups. Forward Alliance, in partnership with Spirit of America, held a large-scale emergency preparedness drill in Taipei, focusing on search-and-rescue operations, medical care, and shelter provision for the injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor