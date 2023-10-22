Devi Sri Prasad credits National Film Award win to mother: 'Raised by a strong woman'

Hyderabad, Oct 22 Music director and composer Devi Sri Prasad, who recently won the National Film Award for Best Music Director for his work in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa’, has credited his win to his mother Siromani.

As she was present in Delhi to witness his great achievement, the composer was elated beyond words to have her see him get hold of the award, as her one smile filled his heart with happiness.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Devi Sri Prasad posted a picture from October 17, when he received the award standing alongside his mother Siromani.

He wrote: “I am raised by a strong woman... My Mother #Siromani Garu”

On being handed over the award, he penned: “I was so happy to receive the Prestigious National Award for Best Music Director from another strong woman, our President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn. And I was all the more Happy when my Mother witnessed this Happy Moment in Delhi”.

Describing the picture, he wrote: “This is the pic when I first put the Award in her hands.. her smile filled my heart “#69thNationalFilmAwards #Pushpa."

On the work front, Devi Sri Prasad will next be composing the music for the sequel to the acclaimed Telugu film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The film will once again be directed by Sukumar, and aside from Allu Arjun it features new names joining the feature such as Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj.

With the rest of the ‘Pushpa’ cast returning for the sequel, the film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, hitting theatres on August 15, 2024.

Devi Sri Prasad will also be composing songs from the Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ and Suriya’s upcoming film ‘Kanguva’.

