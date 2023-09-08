Devoleena Bhattacharjee joins cast of 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

Mumbai, Sep 8 Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been roped in for the character of Deesha in the television show 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' after its 10-year leap.

Deesha is a charming music teacher and a divorced mother with a mysterious past. She is set to be paired opposite Veer in the show.

The show tells the story of a family torn apart by misunderstandings and deep-seated beliefs, leaving behind unresolved emotions and strained relationships.

In recent episodes, viewers saw a tragic loss as Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) passed away during childbirth, while her baby miraculously survived.

The upcoming episodes will show Veer's (Paras Arora) life change dramatically after losing Amrita, leading to a strained relationship with his daughter, Alia. Though she is adored by the family members, she craves her father’s love, who refuses to acknowledge her as she reminds him of his beloved late wife.

Devoleena said: “I'm thrilled to be a part of this heartwarming show. The story is taking a new turn but I think the essence of 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' will remain the same. Deesha is a character with layers and a hidden past that will keep the audience guessing. It's going to be an exciting ride for both me and the viewers as we see how she impacts the lives of the Brar family."

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

