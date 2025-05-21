Devotees pay homage to sacred relics of Lord Buddha at Vietnam's Bai Dinh Pagoda

Hanoi, May 21 The sacred relics of Lord Buddha sent from India were enshrined at the famous Buddhist temple of Bai Dinh Pagoda in Ninh Binh province of Vietnam on Wednesday. A large number of devotees, including provincial leaders, welcomed the relics as monks from India and Vietnam chanted traditional prayers.

The relics arrived at the Buddhist temple in Ninh Binh from Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam province of Vietnam. Safeguarded by the Government of Vietnam, the sacred relics were received by the followers in Bai Dinh Pagoda.

Earlier, thousands of people paid their respects amidst the sacred atmosphere at the exposition of the relics in Tam Chuc Pagoda.

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by an Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

The holy relics, brought to Vietnam as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations, will begin its return journey to India on Thursday.

The relics were earlier displayed at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, then in Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province, Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi, and Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam.

Last week, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam shared information on relics of Lord Buddha and upcoming projects with the local media.

Terming it as a "national treasure" of India, the Embassy stated that the visit of Lord Buddha's relics to Vietnam is the result of the cooperation between both governments, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and other organisations.

India's sending of the holy relics to Vietnam had been appreciated by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong as a gesture that further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

