DFWAC, DWA's Collaborative Educational Programme concludes successfully

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with the Dubai Women's Association (DWA), has concluded a comprehensive educational programme for DFWAC students.

The programme was organised by the DWA's Al Khawaneej Branch and was a key element of the strategic partnership between the two organisations, which is centred around fostering cooperation and promoting human development.

Launched in October 2022 and running until July 2023, the initiative aimed to mentally and physically develop the eight students who joined the programme. The curriculum was designed to enhance the students' communication skills and provide instruction across a variety of subjects, including Islamic Education, Arabic, English, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physical Sports, and Music. Additionally, the programme offered educational and recreational field trips to various locations across the country.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Foundation, expressed gratitude to the Dubai Women's Association - Al Khawaneej Branch and all individuals involved in the preparation and implementation of the educational programme, lauding the high efficiency and diversity of the educational content.

Al Mansouri emphasised that the foundation is committed to continuing cooperation with all entities to elevate society and leave a lasting positive impact. She highlighted the crucial role of education and training in driving comprehensive and sustainable development.

In line with this commitment, Al Mansouri stressed that trainings are a key aspect of the foundation's strategy for human development. This applies not only to employees of the foundation but also to its beneficiaries, women, and children, in order to equip them with a variety of skills. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor