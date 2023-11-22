DGCA initiates re-certification of Redbird Flight Training Academy

New Delhi, Nov 22 Aviation watchdog DGCA has undertaken fresh re-certification of Redbird Flight Training Academy after it had suspended the flight operations for all the bases in the country following recent incidents, highlighting safety issues.

“Pursuant to two serious incidents in quick succession involving aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy on October 19 and 22, the DGCA carried out a special maintenance audit of the organisation at its main base at Baramati, Maharashtra, and four sub-bases at Seoni (Madhya Pradesh), Kalburgi (Karnataka), Belgavi (Karnataka) and Lilabari (Assam),” said an official.

“The findings from the special maintenance audit revealed deficiencies in personnel training, maintenance schedules and records, internal audit practices, tool and store management and fuel storage and handling.

"Accordingly, DGCA has initiated enforcement action on Red Bird Flight Training Academy and a show cause notice has been issued for the deficiencies. We had reviewed the corrective actions taken by the academy on the findings of the maintenance audit,” the official added.

The review has indicated that the flying training organisation has failed to continuously adhere to the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 and Civil Aviation Requirements in order to ensure proper maintenance of the aircraft for ensuring continued safe operations.

“Accordingly, re-certification of the maintenance organisation and continuous airworthiness management of Redbird Flight Training Academy is being undertaken afresh by the DGCA,” the official added.

On October 19, the Tecnam P2008JC single-engine aircraft with the registration VT-RBC took off from runway 11 at Baramati, with its sole occupant, who was the Chief Flying Instructor (CFI), on board.

Shortly after reaching an altitude of around 100 feet during the initial climb, the crew encountered an engine-related issue resulting in loss of power. In response to this unexpected situation, the crew made the decision to abort the flight and executed a crash landing just outside the airport's northern perimeter.

On October 22, another incident involving a Tecnam P2008JC single-engine aircraft, registered as VT-RBT, occurred. This aircraft had two occupants on board, comprising an instructor and a trainee, who were conducting a general flying training sortie at Baramati. While climbing to the assigned altitude of 2,500 feet, the aircraft experienced loss of power.

In response to this in-flight issue, the instructor promptly decided to terminate the training sortie and initiated a forced landing in a field located approximately 2 nautical miles from the airport.

The forced landing resulted in the aircraft flipping over, and various components, including the landing gear, propeller, wings, and fuselage, sustained damage.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to either of the occupants.

--IANS

