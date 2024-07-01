Dhaka: Indian envoy pays tribute to victims of 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 1 : Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma and his wife paid tributes to the victims of 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack, in which an Indian national was also killed, on the eighth anniversary of the attack.

22 civilians, including 17 foreign nationals and two police officers were killed after five gunmen carried out the attack in Dhaka's upscale Gulshan diplomatic enclave on July 1, 2016.

Indian High Commission in Bangladesh on Monday, shared the pictures of Pranay Verma and his wife paying floral tributes to the victims, who lost their lives in the attack eight years ago.

"On the eighth anniversary of the terror attacks in the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, High Commissioner Pranay Verma and Mrs Verma paid floral tributes to the victims, including an Indian national, who lost their lives in the carnage on July 1 eight years ago," the Indian High Commission stated on X.

On the eighth anniversary of the terror attacks in the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, High Commissioner Pranay Verma and Mrs. Verma paid floral tributes to the victims, including an Indian national, who lost their lives in the carnage on July 1 eight years ago. pic.twitter.com/eCRkxLynTE— India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) July 1, 2024

In 2019, an anti-terrorism court sentenced seven people to death in connection with the attack, while one person was acquitted, Al Jazeera reported.

The seven convicts who face the gallows include Hadisur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain Rash, Md Abdus Sabur Khan, Shariful Islam Khaled, Mamunur Rashid Ripon and Jahangir Hossain.

The cafe was shut down after the attack and later moved to a different location. The original building was locked down by the owners, only open to mourners on the anniversary of the attack who came to pay their respects.

The incident is considered to be one of the deadliest terror attacks in Bangladesh's history.

