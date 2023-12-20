Dhamma's teachings explain how climate change-related disasters can be controlled :Intl' Buddhist Confederation DG Halder

Bodhgaya (Bihar) [India], December 20 : Emphasising the damage caused by climate change across the world, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation, Abhijeet Halder, said that Dhamma's teachings have explained a lot of things that can be implemented today in terms of controlling climate change-related disasters.

Director General Halder was attending the International Dhamma Forum 2023 at the Mahabodhi Cultural Centre in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Wednesday.

He further told ANI, "This programme is very important," adding that currently, "as the world is facing environmental and climate change-related destruction and damages, Dhamma's teachings that were promoted by Gautam Buddha 2500 years ago have explained a lot of things that can be implemented today in terms of controlling climate change-related disasters and environmental disasters."

At that time, Buddha highlighted that nature will treat you in the same way as you will treat it, Halder said.

"Keeping that in mind, the most important thing about this gathering is that the people who have come here from different regions of the world, including Sangha's head and Dhamma practitioners will discuss this issue and what kind of message can be shared from Bodh Gaya to the whole world, the place where Buddha attained enlightenment," he added.

People will discuss the matter thoroughly with mindfulness, he said, adding that "we hope that we will reach a positive outcome."

Moreover, highlighting the conflicts going around in the world, he restated the need for wisdom and compassion as suggested by Buddha.

"As Buddha talked about wisdom and compassion, it applies today as we can see the ongoing conflicts going around in the world. To resolve it, the solution shared by Buddha also applies here," he added.

Moreover, Halder said that the message will be shared with different leaders across the world through the International Sangha Forum.

The first International Dhamma Forum 2023 started today (December 20) at the Mahabodhi Cultural Centre in Bodh Gaya.

The Dalai Lama, the top Buddhist religious leader, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Sangha Rajas from different countries jointly inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

The Dalai Lama inaugurated the three-day International Sangha Forum 2023 on Bridging Traditions, Embracing Modernity: A Dialogue on the Buddha's Teaching in Today's World on Wednesday morning.

The three-day-long special event will conclude on December 23 after a special puja at the World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple complex.

Apart from top religious leaders from different countries, a large number of Buddhist monks and devotees are participating in this event. The objective of the programme is to spread Buddhism so that peace and brotherhood can be established in the world.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was among the invitees to the forum, said he felt privileged to be invited by the organisers of the International Sangha Forum to attend the historic meeting of Buddhist scholars from all around the world. Hundreds of Buddhist leaders and monks have converged in Bodhgaya for the forum.

The International Sangha Forum (ISF) is bringing together eminent Buddhist leaders and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a gathering that transcends borders and traditions, the ISF said in an official release.

