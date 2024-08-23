DHS adds five firms to Uyghur Forced Labour List amid Xinjiang human rights concerns

Washington DC [US], August 23 : The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has updated the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, adding five new companies allegedly linked to forced labour practices in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The update, published by the DHS's Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force (FLETF), reflects ongoing efforts to curb the use of forced labor in supply chains connected to persecuted groups in the region.

The newly-designated entities include Xinjiang Tengxiang Magnesium Products Co., Ltd., Century Sunshine Group Holdings, Ltd., and Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings, Ltd.

These companies have been identified as working with the XUAR government to recruit, transport, transfer, harbour, or receive forced labour from Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other persecuted groups.

Two of the entities were added for sourcing materials from the XUAR, especially through government labor schemes such as the 'poverty alleviation' or 'pairing-assistance' programs, which are notorious for their association with forced labour practices.

One entity has been flagged under both categories.

The UFLPA, enacted to prevent goods made with forced labor from entering the U.S. market, mandates that companies on the Entity List are subject to stringent import restrictions.

The DHS's latest action underscores the U.S. government's commitment to addressing human rights abuses and maintaining ethical supply chains.

As concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang continue to mount, this expansion of the UFLPA Entity List signals a growing international focus on holding companies accountable for their role in forced labour practices.

