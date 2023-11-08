Dileep, Tamannaah shine as two hapless lovebirds in 'Vaarmeghame' song from 'Bandra'

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 Actors Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia are two shining hapless lovebirds in the new track ' Vaarmeghame' from their upcoming outing ‘Bandra’. Sung by Shweta Mohan and Kapil Kapilan, ‘Vaarmeghame’ is a very soulful romantic song which serves perfectly as the song of two lovers.

The music video of the song shows both the actors sharing a very strong relationship where their love for each other is heartfelt, powerful, and extremely real. Be it dancing together in the rain or just Dileep introducing Tamannaah to his family, there is never really a dull moment in the video.

Much like it was for ‘Rakka Rakka’, the two actors share a very strong chemistry which feels realistically filmy. The video shows the various outings of the two as Tamannaah catches Dileep’s entire family off-guard when he introduces her.

However, she quickly becomes a part of his family and enjoys a lot of time with them. Enjoying a beautiful romance together, they eat out at a local restaurant, go boating, and at the end even tease each other. It is all smiles and laughter here.

The singing of Shweta and Kapil also lends itself very well to the song as it brightens the mood as well as fits the intended tone. The synergy between their vocals is great, and instead of having a vocal contrast, they have a rather similarity in the way they approach their notes which really does accentuate every melody.

The composition of Sam C.S is also ingenious. A massive contrast to ‘Rakka Rakka’, the song in itself is something entirely different as there is no choreographed dancing or super energetic melodies.

Instead it is slow, gradual, soulful, and very mellow, as this is not a dance track but rather a ballad.

Directed by Arun Gopy, who is best known for directing the Malayalam films ‘Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu’ and ‘Ramaleela’, the film is action-thriller-drama film which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh. ‘Bandra’ will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

