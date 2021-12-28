Diplomats going to Beijing to help athletes, says US after China blasts boycott 'farce'

The United States on Monday clarified that some of its diplomats will be going to Beijing to support their athletes at the Winter Olympics, but not to attend the Games.

This comes after Chinese media called the Biden administration's diplomatic boycott of the mega event a "farce".

The US State Department and White House National Security Council on Monday said there had been no change to Biden's "diplomatic boycott," according to US-based tabloid newspaper The New York Post.

"We intend to provide consular and diplomatic security services to ensure our athletes, coaches, trainers, and staff are secure and have access to the American citizen services that we provide to all U.S. citizens overseas," the joint statement said.

On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said it had received at least 18 US applications for diplomatic visas. Beijing claimed that US officials have filed visa requests to visit the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Last week, media reports had said that the US government requested Chinese visas for employees from State and Defense Department to provide security and medical support to US athletes during the games.

Confirming the visa request made by the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the Chinese side will handle them in accordance with international customary practice, relevant regulations and the principle of reciprocity.

"Once again we urge the US to follow the Olympic spirit in practice, refrain from politicizing sports and stop erroneous words and acts that disrupt or undermine the Beijing Winter Olympics," he added.

Earlier this month, the US had announced that they would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics over human rights issues in China.

The move was later supported by several US allies, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

( With inputs from ANI )

