Director Robbie Grewal opens up about casting Tamannaah, Abhishek in 'Aakhri Sach'

New Delhi, Aug 16 Robbie Grewal has spoken up about casting Tamannaah Bhatia as an intense cop, and Abhishek Banerjee as an emotionally complex character in the investigative thriller series 'Aakhri Sach', saying that it was pretty straight forward.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, 'Aakhri Sach' is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, will embark on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Talking about the same, director Robbie said: "As storytellers, we all yearn to go beyond the obvious, get actors to play parts which they have never played before. With Tamannaah, I did just that. As far as casting Tamannaah and Abhishek Banerjee, it was pretty straight forward; I met them, they loved the material and they were on."

Calling Tamannaah a wonderful performer, Robbie shared: "Tamannaah has done such glamorous roles in big films with big stars, but here I have presented Tamannaah very differently with a character that goes against the grain of what she has typically done in the past. All in all, she is a wonderful performer who surrenders to the character she is playing."

Further talking about Abhishek, he said: "What a talent! I had been seeing his work and wanted to work with him. When we finished writing the show, we instinctively felt Abhishek would be perfect for this, and he was."

'Aakhri Sach' takes viewers on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble that includes Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor