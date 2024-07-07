Disappearance of forcibly abducted Zaheer Baloch sparks protest in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan] July 7 : A major protest and sit-in has been organized in Quetta's Sariab Road as the disappearance of forcibly abducted Zaheer Baloch has gained traction in the Balochistan province.

The Baloch community along with his family also announced a demonstration rally for Sunday evening, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) a Baloch rights organization reported in a post on X.

However, the same statement over the disappearance of Zaheer stated that the Pakistani administration has still remained ignorant towards the matter.

Criticising and denouncing the enforced disappearance incident, the BWF on X stated, "On 6th day of their continuous protesting sit-in at Sariab Road against the enforced disappearance of Zaheer Baloch, his family members have called for a protesting rally on July 7 (tomorrow) at 5 in the evening. We, at the Baloch Women Forum, denounce the non-seriousness of the institutions concerned with the matter and support the rally call. We urge our members and the people at large to join the rally to condemn such brutal and anti-Baloch policies."

On 6th day of their continuous protesting sit-in at Sariab Road against the enforced disappearance of Zaheer Baloch, his family members have called for a protesting rally on July 7 (tomorrow) at 5 in the evening. We, at the Baloch Women Forum, denounce the non-seriousness of the… pic.twitter.com/TO9mqOUFc7— Baloch Women Forum (@BalochWF) July 6, 2024

Taking the issue further, prominent human rights activist belonging to Balochistan, Sammi Deen Baloch in a post on 'X', urged that people belonging to all walks of life must stand up and speak against this endless cycle of enforced disappearance in the province.

Sammi Deen said, " The family members of forcibly missing Zaheer Ahmad have been sitting on dharna for the safe recovery of Zaheer Ahmad at different places in Quetta city for the past five days, but no response has been received from the government."

جبری طور پر گمشدہ ظہیر احمد کے لواحقین گزشتہ پانچ دنوں سے کوئٹہ شہر میں مختکف مقامات پر ظہیراحمد کی بحفاظت بازیابی کیلئے دھرنا دئیے بیٹھے ہیں مگر حکومت کی طرف سے کوئی رسپانس نہیں ملی ہے۔ آج، یعنی 7 جولائی 2024 کو اتوار کے دن 5 بجے سریاب سیشن کورٹ سے ظہیر آحمد کی باحفاظت بازیابی… — Sammi Deen Baloch (@SammiBaluch) July 7, 2024

She in her statement also mentioned that "Today, i.e. Sunday 7th July 2024, a rally will be held from Sariab Sessions Court at 5 PM for the safe recovery of Zaheer Ahmed, people of all schools of thought in Quetta are requested to participate. Stand up and speak out against the endless cycle of enforced disappearances in solidarity with these families."

Additionally, another Baloch rights organization, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in a post on 'X' informed that Zaheer Baloch was a father of two and was the sole bread earner for his family.

According to the BYC " Zaheer Baloch, a father of two, and sole guarantor of bread and butter for his family; is a government employee serving for more than 15 years. He was forcibly disappeared on 27 June by the CTD personnel while returning home from work. With no compliance from the police and administration, Zaheer's family organized a sit-in protest on 2nd July and has since blocked Sariab Road, near Session Court, Quetta."

Moreover, they have two simple demands, the safe recovery of Zaheer and an FIR against the perpetrators. However, responsible authorities have shown indifference to comply with their lawful demands, the post added.

Zaheer Baloch, a father of two, and sole guarantor of bread and butter for his family; is a government employee serving for more than 15 years. He was forcibly disappeared on 27 June by the CTD personnel while returning home from work. With no compliance from the police and… pic.twitter.com/xPdqTPOKQW— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 7, 2024

The sheer inaction of the state authorities over the widespread abuses of Human Rights in Balochistan is alarming.

The world must speak against the systematic genocide of the Baloch people where one family after another is being victim of Enforced Disappearances.

The family also organised a protest rally at 5 pm today, urging all segments of society to join in and raise their voice for the safe recovery of Zaheer Baloch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor