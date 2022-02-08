Disappointed by China for using 'coercive trade practices' against Lithuania, says UK PM Johnson

The UK is disappointed by China over the latter using "coercive" trade practices against Lithuania, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday as Beijing has been targetting the Baltic nation over its decision to host a Taiwanese representative office in the country.

Johnson on Tuesday held talks with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte in London, reported Sputnik.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's disappointment in China's use of coercive trading practices against Lithuania, and Prime Minister Simonyte welcomed the UK's support at the World Trade Organisation on the issue," a spokesperson for Johnson's office said after both leaders held talks in London.

China had recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and reportedly banned Lithuanian businesses from the Chinese market, following the Lithuanian government's decision last month. It came after the Baltic nation's decision to host a Taiwanese representative office.

In late January the EU launched a WTO case against China for using discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania.

The EU had said that China's actions are hampering exports both in Lithuanian and in the EU and they also said that these actions also target products with Lithuanian content exported from the bloc.

( With inputs from ANI )

