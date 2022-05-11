Discuss with CMs, Sitaraman to bring fuel under GST: OPS to Stalin

Chennai, May 11 Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to discuss with his counterpart in other states and the Union Finance Minister to bring petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) net.

Recalling Stalin's demand when he was in the opposition to bring petrol and diesel under GST and DMK's senior leader, Lok Sabha member T.R. Baalu's comment that his party would support such a move, Paneerselvam said the Central government and the DMK are on the same page on this aspect.

Panneerselvam said recently Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman answering a question at a function said if the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister agrees for inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST then it could be done.

The former Chief Minister said if petrol and diesel are brought under GST then the price per litre will come down by Rs 25 and Rs 30 respectively.

Panneerselvam said the DMK has not fulfilled its poll promise of reducing the diesel prices by Rs 4 per litre.

After the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, the petrol prices have gone up by Rs 17.68 per litre and that of the diesel by Rs 14.29/litre and the state government is raking in higher revenue, Panneerselvam said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor