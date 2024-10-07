Discussion largely focused on bilateral relationship: FS Misri on whether PM Modi, President Muizzu discussed China

New Delhi [India], October 7 : The discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu largely focused on a bilateral relationship between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday.

In response to ANI's question, whether China was discussed during the meeting between PM Modi and Muizzu, Vikram Misri said that the talks majorly focused on bilateral ties, but some regional issues were also discussed.

"Without going into the specifics, the discussion was largely focused on the bilateral relationship and the expanse that is there in our bilateral relationship, the development partnership, the people-to-people linkages, the economic and trade relationship, you would have seen from the vision document as well and the remarks of two leaders that it is been decided to begin discussions on Free Trade Agreement," Misri said in a special briefing on Monday.

"So, a lot of the discussions today, I would say a bulk of them were focused on bilateral relationship. Yes, there were some regional issues that were discussed as well. But, I would say focus really was on discussing bilateral relations," he added.

PM Modi and President Muizzu held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Monday. Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among other delegates who were present on the occasion.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Taking forward India-Maldives special ties! PM Narendra Modi warmly received President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India-Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead."

Muizzu, who arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Muizzu and Maldives First Lady paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Muizzu also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

