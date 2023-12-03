Disha Parmar gives a sneak peek into daughter Navya’s ‘favourite game’

Mumbai, Dec 3 Actress Disha Parmar, who is enjoying new motherhood, gave a glimpse of her daughter Navya, and revealed her "favourite game".

Taking to Instagram Stories, Disha can be seen playing with her bundle of joy.

In the video, we get a glimpse of her daughter’s little legs, and how she is kicking her mother. Disha is wearing a blue tee shirt, and is lying down on her bed.

She captioned the video: “Her new favourite game is kicking mumma!”

She chose the music of the track ‘Aashiyan’ from the movie ‘Barfi’.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021. The couple had announced the birth of their child on September 20.

On the work front she was last seen in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

