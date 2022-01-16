Displaced families sell children, organs to survive in Afghanistan

Displaced families are selling children and organs to survive in war-ravaged Afghanistan under Taliban regime.

The displaced families escaped heavy conflict between the Islamic Emirate and former government forces before the fall of the republican government in the northern provinces of Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab and Jawzjan, according to Tolo News.

A charity committee is helping displaced families with food and cash aid in order to dissuade them from selling their children and kidneys.

The price of a child is between 100,000 to 150,000 Afs and the price of one kidney is 150,000 to 220,000 Afs.

The families are living in a camp in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province.

The families said that they were forced to make such decisions due to poverty, the economic problems in the country as well Covid-19 outbreak.

Every family has around two to seven children and these families were helped by a charity committee to stop them from selling the kids and kidneys.

The charity committee provided cash aid and food for thousands displaced and vulnerable people in Mazar-e-Sharif.

The Islamic Ulema and residents of Balkh urged the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghans as the country is going through a severe humanitarian catastrophe, according to Tolo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor