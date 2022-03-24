Dissident PTI leader accuses Imran Khan govt of corruption

Raja Riaz of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused Imran Khan government of widespread corruption in Pakistan and said that the number of dissident MNAs within the PTI has increased from 24 to 27, reported local media.

Riaz, who is a part of the disgruntled Jahangir Tareen group within the PTI and is leading a group of dissident lawmakers, accused the Imran Khan government of taking bribes from government officers to give them lucrative positions in different districts of Punjab, reported Samaa TV.

He added that he had informed Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the seats for deputy commissioner and the district police officer being sold, however, Khan demanded the evidence and he told that no evidence is left for such things.

Raza claimed that Punjab chief minister was involved in selling the government positions. "The corruption money went to a hill in Islamabad," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Earlier while speaking from Islamabad's Sindh house where he and other dissident lawmakers were staying, Riaz had said that at least 24 MNAs would not vote in favour of Imran Khan on the no-confidence motion against him.

However, the number has now increased to 27, he said on Wednesday, while refusing to name the new members. "We won't disclose the names at the moment, [because] they are putting tremendous pressure on us," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Speaking on the allegations of horse-trading ahead of the no-confidence motion, Riaz said he can say on oath that he has not received money from the opposition in return for his vote against the premier.

Meanwhile, in a big blow to Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence vote, three major allies of the ruling government - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) - have decided to join the opposition alliance, Geo New reported citing sources.

Imran Khan's party is facing an internal revolt, with several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) deserting the PTI and joining the opposition ranks.

However, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor