Divine releases an introspective and emotional single tilted ‘4.10’

Mumbai, Dec 24 Amidst news of his six-record collaboration with Indo-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla, rapper Divine has released an introspective and emotional single titled ‘4.10’ to end off 2023 on a reflective note.

Divine said: "Incredibly blessed to be able to close out the year with a single that’s special to me. Feels great to have the opportunity to sample Lal Chand Yamla Jatt’s iconic song on 4.10."

"We got a lot in the locker for 2024! Big shoutout to the fans for the consistent support and love!"

Produced by the duo Zzorawar and Arsh Heer, '4.10', this musical masterpiece vividly depicts the rapper's innermost thoughts and emotions whilst reinstating his close-knit creative cooperation within the Punjabi music industry.

It captures the essence of a superstar who has traversed the highs and lows of life, emerging victorious with an unwavering sense of identity and character.

The verses are from Punjabi veteran Laal Chand Yamla Jatt’s evergreen classic ‘Das Main Ki Pyar Wichon’ which compliments the journeying nature of ‘4.10’ and infuses it with a demonstrative depth that perfectly aligns with DIVINE's lyrical narrative.

As the verses candidly explore the paradox of success and solitude through aspirational metaphors. As Divne pauses and ponders, he lays bare his vulnerabilities amidst the backdrop of achievement.

The chorus rings with an air of triumph as he roars like a panther, 'This is my time: the Divine time.’, reestablishing how he’s way ahead of his peers ushering in a new era of desi hip-hop.

Unapologetically individualistic, he continues to reflect on the rarity of his essence, claiming to be 'one in a trillion.' The lyrics delve into the artist's steadfast commitment to authenticity, highlighting a refusal to conform or engage in 'clown shit' for the sake of acceptance.

Divine talks about counting money until his fingers swell, meeting tears at breakfast and magic in dreams, while he’s seen enjoying his success in a Mustang GT in the monochrome video directed by filmmaker Joel D’Souza.

“4.10” follows his previous 2023 collaborative singles such as ‘Chorni’ featuring the late Sidhu Moose Wala, ‘Baazigar’ featuring Armani White from his third studio album 'Gunehgar' as well as ‘Bhide’ alongside industry veterans Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya and ‘Chingari’ with singer-composer Raghav.

The brand-new single is produced and released via Gully Gang and distributed via Saregama Music India Ltd. and is available on all streaming platforms.

