Diwali wishes pour in from leaders, diplomats across world

New Delhi [India], November 12 : On the occasion of the Diwali festival, foreign diplomats and world leaders extended their greetings with their special messages. The list of leaders who extended their wishes on the occasion include UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Norway PM Gohr Store, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Singapore Deputy PM Lawrence Wong, US Vice President Kamala Harris and many others foreign diplomats and leaders.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a video and extended his greetings on Diwali. He said that his country which has many cultures and faiths, "has a deep appreciation of the importance of Dewali to members of the Hindu faith."

He said, "Namaste on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa. I offer my good wishes to the Hindu community as it celebrates the festival of lights. As a nation of many cultures and faiths, we have a deep appreciation of the importance of Dewali to members of the Hindu faith."

He added, "Dewali is a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and has its roots in the story of Lord Rama's retain from banishment and exile. The messages of the valley of rebirth and renewal are timeless. They resonate with us all. The lighting of lamps, which is a tradition in Hindu homes during this time, symbolizes hope."

Rishi Sunak, the first British Asian Prime Minister and a "devout Hindu" has extended Diwali wishes with a message of looking to the "future with hope".

The UK PM also wished Bandi Chhor Divas to be "friends in the Sikh community".

"Happy Diwali to all those celebrating around the world and across the UK, and a very happy Bandi Chhor Divas to our friends in the Sikh community," Sunak's message from the British High Commission read."

With the lighting of the Diyas, let this be a moment we can look to the future with hope. My guiding light as Prime Minister is the determination to change things for the better, and as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, I believe Diwali is a poignant representation of the endeavour for a brighter tomorrow," the message added.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti celebrated Diwali for the first time in India and expressed his delight as he enjoyed dance, food and music with his colleagues in India.

Taking to X, Garcetti said, "Delighted to celebrate #Diwali with dance, food and music with my colleagues for the first time here in India! At this auspicious time, may the festival of light bring you happiness and prosperity in the new year!"

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green also extended his wishes on the occasion of Diwali and shared videos of celebrating Diwali.

He said, "...The High Commission family came together for a grand #Diwali celebration like every year. Sharing some glimpses & also extending my best wishes for a joyous and prosperous #FestivalOfLights."

Meanwhile, German envoy to India, Philipp Ackermann extended his greeting and wrote Diwali wishes with, "truckload of mithai!"

Ackermann said, "Wishing you a sparkling happy Diwali filled with joy, laughter, and a truckload of mithai! May the festival of lights brighten your day and sweeten your life"

Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid gave his greetings saying, "We congratulate everyone celebrating Diwali around the world... Wishing them a very prosperous and joyful festival."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday attended a Diwali event where lighted lamps to celebrate the 'festival of lights' on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

This comes amid an ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, which has resulted in deteriorated ties between the nations.

Sharing the event's glimpse on his official Instagram handle, Trudeau wrote, "In just a few days, people across the country and around the world will celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. Both celebrations are about the triumph of light over darkness, and about optimism - and both are a symbol of the light we all need more of."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese also shared his Diwali message saying, "As the lights of Deepavali shine across Australia, I'm delighted to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating."

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday extended Diwali wishes to people in Tamil.

Taking to X, Wong shared a video that showed him learning how to play the sitar.

"Getting a quick intro to the beautiful tunes of the sitar. Karthigayan here has been learning for a while, and he has been very patient in guiding me through the basic techniques. Enjoyed the experience, and the chance to learn more about the rich classical Indian music heritage!," Wong wrote on X.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Hi everyone, I am here with Mr Karthik today and he is going to teach me how to play sitar." The Singapore deputy PM is then heard wishing people on Diwali in Tamil. "Iniya Deepavali Valthukkal," he said.

Moreover, Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store shared a video to extend his Diwali wishes to the Hindu community in Norway.

