DMK MP Kanimozhi led all party delegation pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Russia

Moscow [Russia], May 24 : The all-party delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi to Russia, including MPs Rajeev Rai (SP), Capt. Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Indian embassy in Moscow on Saturday.

Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, warmly welcomed the delegation.

Earlier in the day, Kanimozhi held talks with former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov and discussed global security challenges and the fight against terrorism.

Sharing a post on X, Kanimozhi wrote, "Honored to engage in a constructive dialogue with H.E. Mikhail Fradkov, former Prime Minister of Russia & Director of RISS, along with MPs as part of our parliamentary delegation. We discussed global security challenges and the collective fight against terrorism."

Honored to engage in a constructive dialogue with H.E. Mikhail Fradkov, former Prime Minister of Russia & Director of RISS, along with MPs as part of our parliamentary delegation. We discussed global security challenges and the collective fight against terrorism.@RajeevRai… pic.twitter.com/uaRHVnhI2T— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) May 24, 2025

Earlier, the all-party delegation to Russia, led by Kanimozhi, held a press conference in Moscow where they shared how terrorism being spread by Pakistan is harming the world at large, and that India wants to act as an ambassador of the anti-terrorist drive of the world.

Speaking about the misinformation campaign being spread by Pakistan, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "There is a lot of misinformation which has been spread... about the attacks which happened... We want to clarify what the truth was and what actually happened. India wants to specifically give the message that India refuses to be blackmailed by the threat of nuclear weapons. We will fight for our integrity. We will stand as one against terror attacks. So this is the message we wanted to reach to the world, and of course we've worked with Russia for many years, and we would seek the understanding of Russia and we would hope that they will be in a position to be able to support us very strongly because I think they know beyond doubt that India stands for peace."

During the event, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal slammed Pakistan and said, "Whole world is suffering because of the terrorism being nurtured by Pakistan. India has also suffered very heavily... But India wants to be the ambassador of anti-terrorist drive of the world, because we know what terrorism is. We have suffered from all quarters, and we don't want that the other countries of the world should suffer. In India there is a saying, 'Vasudhev Kutumbakam', which means the entire world is one family. We believe in that. We believe in peace."

Apart from Russia, the delegation's visit spans several countries, including Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor