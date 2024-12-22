Donald Trump nominates Mark Burnett as Special Envoy to UK

Washington DC [US], December 22 : US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Mark Burnett as the country 's Special Envoy to the United Kingdom. The announcement was made by the incoming President on Truth Social.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Burnett brings to the table "a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition" to the important role.

He also noted that Burnett would work in enhancing the diplomatic ties between the US and the UK with a focus on areas of mutual interest such as trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

His post noted, "It is my great honour to appoint Mark Burnett as Special Envoy to the United Kingdom. With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role."

"Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in Television History, including "Survivor," "Shark Tank," "The Voice" and, most notably, "The Apprentice." He is the former Chairman of MGM, and has won 13 Emmy Awards!", the post added.

"Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges", the post concluded.

The nomination of Mark Burnett becomes the third recent diplomatic appointment by President-elect Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump nominated Herschel Walker, a renowned American athlete and businessman, as the United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Walker has been a former Heisman Trophy winner, a National Football League (NFL) great, as well as co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

In early December, Trump nominated former Georgia Senator David Perdue as his pick for the US Ambassador to China, Al Jazeera reported.

"As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the US Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China. He has lived in Singapore and Hong Kong, and worked in Asia and China for much of his career," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain peace in the region and a productive working relationship with China's leaders," Trump said, as per Al Jazeera.

