Donald Trump Wins US Presidential Election 2024; Defeats Kamala Harris: Reports

Donald Trump is set to become the next President of the United States as he defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in a close contest. With this win, Trump has become the second US President to win a non-consecutive White House election.

Several Republican supporters were seen celebrating on Wednesday as Donald Trump inched close to winning the US Presidential polls. Trump defied expectations and is projected to sweep 25 states, securing 247 electoral votes of the 270 needed to win.

Donald Trump said he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election", while again raising concerns about the use of electronic voting machines. Trump, however, said he feels "very confident" about winning back the White House, after casting his Election Day ballot in Florida in one of the most contentious US elections in decades.

