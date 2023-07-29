Don’t be lured by fake job syndicates run by scammers offering IT jobs in Thailand, Myanmar: Nepal to citizens

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 29 : Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued an advisory for its citizens warning them not to get lured by fake job syndicates operated by scammers promising jobs in Information Technology sector in Thailand and Myanmar.

Issuing a work advisory, the MoFA stated that Nepali nationals lured by high pay are being held hostage and coerced to do illegal works without pay in Myanmar.

The ministry stated that a few Nepali nationals were taken to Kayin Province in Myanmar through land routes via Thailand, where their passports were confiscated and they were forced to work for 12-13 hours a day. “Those works are basically subjected to online fraud and other illegal activities,” the advisory states.

The ministry also said that Nepalis, held hostage and stranded in Myanmar, have contacted their relatives in Nepal and the Nepali embassies in Bangkok and Yangon for their rescue.

Nepali embassies have coordinated with the local government and freed a few of its citizens. Further efforts are being made to rescue more Nepalis. As the region is conflict-ridden, there is a huge challenge in conducting a rescue operation as well, the ministry said.

The ministry has advised aspirants to obtain a work permit as per prevailing Nepal law for foreign employment, get detailed information about employment companies and employers and avoid travelling to these countries on tourist/visit visa.

