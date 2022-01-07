Driver of TV crew killed during shootout in Kazakhstan's Almaty: Reports

A driver of a camera crew of the Almaty broadcaster was killed in a shootout near the presidential residence in the Kazakh city of Almaty, media reported on Thursday.

In the clashes between the rioters and the Kazakh security forces near the president's residence earlier in the day a driver working for the Almaty broadcaster was killed and one reporter was injured, according to MIR24.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has seen reports that police officers and protesters have been killed in Kazakhstan, but it is hard for the organization to confirm this information, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We've seen the press reports. It's hard for us to confirm that but what is clear is that all demonstrations need to be peaceful," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "People have a right to express their grievances. It needs to be done peacefully. Security forces need to protect that right and show and act with restraint."

The spokesman also said all UN personnel, including about 285 international and national staff and 25 employees working from Kazakhstan for the UN Mission in neighboring Afghanistan, are safe and accounted for.

The UK government on Thursday voiced concern over violent clashes that had erupted in Kazakhstan and called for peaceful protests and a "proportionate" response from authorities.

"We are concerned by the violent clashes in Kazakhstan in recent days and are following developments closely. We call for calm and we condemn acts of violence and the destruction of property and buildings," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The official also called for a resumption of internet services and urged Kazakh authorities to respect their commitments to freedom of speech and expression.

"The UK has a close relationship with Kazakhstan and it is important that Kazakhstan's sovereignty is respected. The UK encourages a peaceful resolution through engagement between the authorities and civil society," the spokesperson added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

