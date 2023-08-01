Drone hits same building in Moscow in 3 days: Mayor

Moscow, Aug 1 Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday said a drone has struck a building in the Russian capital which was hit three days ago.

"Several drones that were trying to fly into Moscow were shot down by (our) air defence. One flew into the same tower in (Moscow) City as last time (Sunday). The facade at the 17th floor was damaged," CNN quoted the Mayor as saying.

The fresh drone strike comes two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that the war is “gradually returning” to Russia after the Kremlin accused Kiev of targeting Moscow with drones.

The Russian Defence Ministry said three drones were intercepted Sunday, but a business and shopping development in the west of the capital was hit.

The fifth and sixth floors of a 50-storey building were damaged, and no casualties were reported, according to state media.

Meanwhile, Russia has also intensified attacks in response to the drone strikes, CNN reported.

On Monday, at least six people were killed, including a child, following Russian missile strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Zelensky.

Attacks were also reported early Tuesday by Ukrainian officials on the northeast city of Kharkiv.

