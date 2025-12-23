Drought continues to impact millions in Somalia: UN

United Nations, Dec 23 Drought is affecting an estimated more than 4.6 million people in Somalia, around a quarter of the population, a UN spokesperson said.

UN partners indicate that at least 120,000 people were displaced between September and December, as water prices soar, food becomes increasingly scarce, livestock die, and livelihoods collapse, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, at a daily briefing on Monday.

He said education has also been severely affected, with more than 75,000 students forced to drop out of school nationwide.

Dujarric noted that the upcoming dry season between January and March in the country is expected to make drought conditions worse, with increased water scarcity and higher livestock mortality anticipated, potentially intensifying food insecurity in many parts of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities are appealing for urgent assistance to avert a possible collapse of pastoral and farming livelihoods and to prevent avoidable loss of life. They warn that the next four months will be critical, as the next rainy season is not expected until April 2026, said the spokesperson.

Dujarric said the UN Central Emergency Response Fund allocated $10 million at the end of November, but substantially more support is urgently needed.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the drought emergency follows the poor performance of the two main rainy seasons and is compounded by funding shortfalls for assistance, further worsening Somalia's already dire humanitarian situation.

The Somali authorities are appealing for urgent assistance to avert a possible collapse of pastoral and farming livelihoods, and preventable loss of lives, the OCHA said in its latest report released in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The coming four months, the authorities warn, will be decisive because the next rains are not expected until April 2026.

The OCHA said that the upcoming dry season from January to March next year is expected to further exacerbate already observed drought conditions, water scarcity, abnormal livestock migration, and increased livestock deaths are likely, thereby intensifying acute food insecurity in many parts of Somalia.

The UN agency said humanitarians are mobilising responses, including mapping supply stocks, visiting field locations to assess the severity of the situation, and reviewing available resources for early action in response to the situation, despite being significantly constrained by severe funding shortfalls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor