Drug lab dismantled, meth worth $1.3 mn seized in Sydney
By IANS | Published: June 23, 2023 03:30 PM 2023-06-23T15:30:05+5:30 2023-06-23T15:40:10+5:30
Sydney, June 23 Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Friday said that two men have been charged and a clandestine lab where they found methylamphetamine was dismantled in Sydney.
According to a statement released by NSW Police, during the search of the lab located on Southee Circuit, Oakhurst, police found 1,687g methylamphetamine, which are estimated to have a street value of A$2 million ($1.3 million), reports Xinhua news agency.
Police also seized a total of more than A$19,000 in cash from the lab and a related residence at another site.
