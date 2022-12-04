Dry, cold weather with misty mornings likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 4 Weather was cold and dry in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that cold, dry weather with misty mornings will continue.

"Dry, cold weather with misty mornings is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 11.1, Kargil minus 10.8 and Leh minus 8.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.7, Katra 8.6, Batote 3, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

