Dry weather likely to continue in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 16 Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that the same conditions are likely to continue.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 14.2, Pahalgam 8.8 and Gulmarg 7.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 4.6, Kargil 12.8 and Leh 7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20.4, Katra 19.2, Batote 16.7, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 16.8 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor