Dua Lipa breaks up with Romain Gavras, won't 'slow down' her career for anyone

Los Angeles, Dec 3 Singer Dua Lipa has broken up with filmmaker Romain Gavras, with whom she first sparked dating rumours in February.

"Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love. She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour,” said a source.

“Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn't plan on slowing down for anything or anyone," the source told the Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Meanwhile, Lipa had previously claimed that she learned "so much" about herself while she was single after splitting from Anwar Hadid in 2021.

She told the 'Check In' podcast: "I think you get to learn so much about yourself."

"I think a lot of people wish their singledom away looking for someone else, but I think the whole point of spending that time alone is to really figure out what you need, and who you are in the silence and who you are without someone. I think that's the best bit, and then, of course, just enjoying your girl time or whatever it is."

Lipa's experience of the single life taught her a lot about herself.

She shared: "You're discovering yourself, you're figuring out what you like, what you don't like, what you deserve, what serves you and doesn't in certain instances."

