Dubai Consulate Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals Over Fraudulent Calls from PBSK Number

Indian nationals residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates are being warned about fraudulent telephone calls from people using the PBSK (Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra) telephone number, 80046342. These callers attempt to extort money by claiming to resolve non-existent immigration issues.

The Consulate has clarified that it does not initiate contact with Indian nationals regarding immigration matters. People are advised not to engage with such callers or transfer any money, as the Consulate never requests private information, OTPs, PIN numbers, or bank details.