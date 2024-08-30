Dubai Crown Prince commends students selected for Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme

Dubai [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated the first cohort of scholars selected for the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme in its inaugural year.

Al Maktoum emphasised that the programme embodies the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to invest in people to achieve real and sustainable development, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the Emirati students selected under the scholarship programme for the 2024-25 academic year during an orientation session held today at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Dubai.

"Today marks the beginning of a new journey for a group of exceptional students who will pursue their higher education at world-renowned universities through the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Driven by the ambition and dedication of our students, Dubai continues to shape its future by nurturing and investing in exceptional talent," he said.

"After meeting with the scholars and the 2023-24 cohort of Emirati Top Achievers, I am confident that the future of our emirate is in good hands. The dreams and aspirations of our scholars align with Dubai's bold vision, and I am certain they will play a vital role in Dubai's continued growth and success. Through this scholarship programme, we are developing the next generation of leaders who will contribute to the comprehensive development of our city, and we will ensure that every student receives the support and guidance needed to excel at every step," he added.

The event also honoured 40 top-performing high school graduates from both public and private schools across various curricula under the Top Achievers programme. Additionally, it celebrated the 2024 graduating class of the Ruler's Court Higher Education Scholarship, which recognises outstanding Emirati high school graduates and covers various academic disciplines.

A total of 321 students applied for the scholarship programme in its inaugural year. The first cohort of scholars was selected by the programme's steering committee following a rigorous evaluation process, which took into consideration their academic performance, the global rankings of the universities they applied to, and how their chosen academic disciplines align with Dubai's future goals and economic priorities.

The selected students will attend 30 universities in the UAE and abroad. They will pursue 35 academic disciplines, including engineering, information technology, business administration, health sciences, and the arts. (ANI/WAM)

