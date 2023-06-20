Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Malta

Dubai [UAE], June 20 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today met with George Vella, President of Malta and his accompanying delegation at the Ruler's Court in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The meeting explored opportunities to further enhance commercial, trade and investment ties as well as closer collaboration in a wide range of industries. Sheikh Hamdan said the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Malta provides a new opportunity to expand engagement in diverse spheres.

Dubai is keen to promote meaningful partnerships with countries and institutions across the world to raise sustainable economic growth and generate solutions to some of the critical challenges the planet is facing, he added.

The meeting discussed how Dubai and Malta can tap synergies in the areas of renewable energy, food security and innovation development.

The meeting also explored opportunities for greater cooperation in the digital and green economies. As the UAE gears up to host the COP28 climate conference, Dubai seeks to build an extensive network of global partners with whom it can share knowledge and expertise and combine resources to address pressing environmental challenges, Sheikh Hamdan noted.

Apart from harnessing complementarities in established sectors and industries, the forward-looking vision of Dubai and Malta presents opportunities to explore new mutual opportunities to drive the development of future-oriented sectors, Sheikh Hamdan stated.

Several UAE ministers and government officials also attended the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

