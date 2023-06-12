Dubai Customs celebrates graduation of UNODC officials

Dubai [UAE], June 12 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Customs celebrated the graduation of participants from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) programme, aligning with the UAE's commitment to combat drugs and crime.

This initiative follows the decision of the UAE Cabinet, headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the Anti-Drug Council, led by Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The event was attended by Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs, Boris Zenamensky, Deputy Regional Representative for the UNODC, and several executive directors and department managers.

The programme, developed in collaboration with the UNODC, aimed to empower Dubai Customs employees with specialised skills in border control, crime prevention, and risk management. It perfectly aligned with Dubai Customs' unwavering commitment to facilitating legitimate trade while providing top-notch, precision-driven services. Nine employees from different departments participated in this initiative.

Al Ghaffari stated that the programme prepares a cadre of experts within Dubai Customs in criminalistics, risk management, and border control. This initiative aligns with Dubai's rapid progress towards global competitiveness, leadership, and excellence in all sectors.

He highlighted that the programme included participation in training courses, successful completion of requirements to obtain an expert certificate in crime prevention and risk management, and acquiring in-depth knowledge about the specificities of the security field. The training also focused on combating cross-border crimes and effectively addressing the smuggling of prohibited goods in all forms and types at the local, regional, and international levels. This approach aims to protect communities from the detrimental effects of such activities.

The number of security training programmes reached 92 until May 2023, with 973 employees enrolled, totalling 7,547 training hours.

In his speech, Boris Znamensky said, "Dubai Customs has always been at the forefront of innovation and excellence, striving to safeguard your nation's security, promote international trade, and protect communities. By acquiring this accreditation from the UNODC, you have taken a significant leap forward to support other Arabic-speaking countries in the future, transcending boundaries and reaffirming Dubai Customs' commitment to international collaboration and cooperation.

"As UNODC accredited trainers, you will be not only ambassadors of Dubai Customs but also UNODC ambassadors promoting integrity, transparency, and justice. Your role will extend far beyond transferring knowledge and skills; you will be changing attitudes, inspiring and guiding the next generation of customs officers, shaping their mindset, and instilling in them the values of professionalism, ethics, and the importance of upholding the rule of law." (ANI/WAM)

