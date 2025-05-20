Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 to launch this September

Dubai [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), the official fashion week of Dubai and a rising global fashion destination, is set to return this autumn.

The Spring/Summer 2026 edition will run from 1st to 6th September 2025 at Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative hub by TECOM Group PJSC, marking over a decade of design innovation.

As the first fashion week on the global calendarpreceding New York, London, Milan and ParisDFW continues to shape the international fashion narrative from the heart of the region.

The upcoming edition follows February's Autumn/Winter 2025/26 showcase, which featured global models, a standout closing by Indian designer Manish Malhotra, and the debut of regional and international names such as Les Benjamins and Paolo Sebastian. The event included immersive brand activations, private viewings and citywide fashion moments that attracted top retailers, creatives and media from around the world.

Co-founded by d3 and the Arab Fashion Council, DFW is returning with broader global reach and a bold creative vision. Strategically positioned ahead of the international fashion weeks, it offers designers a powerful platform to access global markets, connect with buyers and shape emerging trends.

This season's edition will feature more than 30 brands from countries including France, India, Italy, Lebanon, Libya, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The runway will spotlight diverse cultural narratives and forward-thinking approaches to sustainability, ethics and inclusion, reinforcing DFW's global significance within the creative economy.

Beyond d3, DFW will animate Dubai with exclusive presentations, private dinners and collection launches hosted by global brands and industry leaders. Guest designers and a growing Buyers Programme will further boost international business opportunities, with leading buyers from Europe, the US and beyond gaining privileged access to showrooms and brand previews.

Applications for designers are now open, with selections reviewed by the DFW Selection Committee. To apply or learn more, visit: www.dubaifashionweek.org

Dubai Design District celebrates more than 10 years of design influence in 2025. Since opening in Spring 2015, d3 has grown to house over 1,100 creative businesses and 20,000 professionals. (ANI/WAM)

