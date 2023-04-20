Dubai Holding supports '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign with AED 6 mn contribution

Dubai [UAE], April 20 (/WAM): Dubai Holding, through a contribution of AED 6 million, joined a growing list of businesses, institutions and individuals announcing their support to the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Aiming to establish the largest Ramzan sustainable food aid endowment fund, the campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and to fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Holding said, "The 1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign exemplifies how inspirational leaders can engage a nation to make a global humtarian impact for a better and more sustainable tomorrow."

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past years, starting with the "10 Million Meals", the "100 Million Meals" and later the "1 Billion Meals" campaign in Ramadan 2022.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign's website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word "Meal" to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the "Donations" tab. (/WAM)

