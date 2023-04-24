Dubai Marathon set for January 2024

Dubai [UAE], April 24 (/WAM): Registration for the Dubai Marathon, scheduled for January 7, 2024, is now open on the event's official website.

The Middle East's first and oldest international marathon will again see races held over 4 km, 10 km and the classic 42.195 km marathon distance.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the Dubai Marathon returned to the UAE sporting calendar for the first time since January 2020.

"We thank Dubai Sports Council for their support, and we are now looking forward to working together with the relevant government orgsations to stage an event that once again brings elite and amateur runners alike into the heart of the city," said race director Peter Connerton.

The 2024 Dubai Marathon will once again be staged under the aegis of the Dubai Sports Council, and orgsers will also work throughout the year with Dubai Police, Dubai RTA, and Dubai Municipality to formalise routes for all three races.

"The Dubai Marathon is one of the largest annual events in Dubai and is eagerly awaited by runners of all ages and abilities with participants from both in and outside the UAE," said Dubai Sports Council Secretary General Saeed Hareb. (/WAM)

