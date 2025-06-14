Dubai Marina Building Fire: 67-Storey Skyscraper Blaze Controlled After Six Hours, No Injuries Reported

A massive blaze erupts at early Saturday morning in 67-storey residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina. Following the accident a layer of thick smoke emerged in surrounding area, and the large scale safety evacuation of more than 3,800 residents. Officials confirmed that fortunately there were no injuries or casualties in the blaze, which engulfed Marina Pinnacle-also known as Tiger Tower.

As per the Khaleej Times reports after six hours of tireless efforts Dubai Civil Defence teams was able to bring fire under control. Specialised firefighting and rescue units successfully evacuated all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments in the high-rise, ensuring that every individual was safely escorted out. The Dubai Media Office (DMO) said early Saturday morning that the evacuation was completed without incident. Authorities are currently coordinating with the building's developer to arrange temporary accommodations for displaced residents, with their safety and well-being remaining the top priority. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is not the first fire incident at Marina Pinnacle. Back in 2015, a kitchen fire on the 47th floor spread to the 48th floor before being brought under control. The tower is also situated near The Torch, another residential skyscraper that experienced major fires in both 2015 and 2017.

🇦🇪 A massive fire has broken out in a skyscraper in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/9HMyWLOdwB — Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) June 14, 2025

Also Read: US Shooting Incident : Gunman Disguised as Police Officer Shoots Minnesota Lawmakers; Manhunt Underway

While officials praised the recent evacuation as a success, some residents expressed concerns about the initial response. According to reports from Gulf News, several residents were unaware of the fire until they noticed fire trucks outside or heard neighbors urgently knocking on their doors. Despite the early confusion, Dubai Civil Defence conducted a swift and well-coordinated evacuation. Firefighters safely guided residents including their pets through stairwells and elevators, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.