Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Unveils Ambitious Plans for World's Largest Airport and Urban Center

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 29, 2024 09:46 AM2024-04-29T09:46:33+5:302024-04-29T09:55:52+5:30

Dubai: Dubai's international airport was inundated due to record rains recently, bringing flights to a standstill. Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Sunday announced the construction of a new airport in Dubai, making it the world's largest airport. In addition, it will be a port, an urban center, and a new global center. The airport will cost around Rs 2.9 lakh crore.

The new airport will be named Al Maktoum International Airport and will have five parallel runways. The airport will have a capacity of 260 million passengers and about 400 gates to the area.

The airport will house the offices of the world's leading companies in the field of freight aviation. Sheikh Maktoum announced in a post on X. He expressed confidence that the airport will ensure the continued and sustainable development of future generations.


Features:

  • Ability to transport 12.0 million tons of goods annually.
  • The airport will have an area of 70 sq km with 5 parallel runways.
  • The new airport will be 5 times the size of Dubai International Airport 
  • All operations of the International Airport will be transferred to the new airport within 10 years of its inauguration. 
