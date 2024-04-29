Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Unveils Ambitious Plans for World's Largest Airport and Urban Center

Dubai: Dubai's international airport was inundated due to record rains recently, bringing flights to a standstill. Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Sunday announced the construction of a new airport in Dubai, making it the world's largest airport. In addition, it will be a port, an urban center, and a new global center. The airport will cost around Rs 2.9 lakh crore.

Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategy.



Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/oG973DGRYX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 28, 2024

Also Read | Mexico Road Accident: 14 Killed, 31 Injured in Bus Crash While on Pilgrimage in Malinalco; Disturbing Visuals Emerge



The new airport will be named Al Maktoum International Airport and will have five parallel runways. The airport will have a capacity of 260 million passengers and about 400 gates to the area.

The airport will house the offices of the world's leading companies in the field of freight aviation. Sheikh Maktoum announced in a post on X. He expressed confidence that the airport will ensure the continued and sustainable development of future generations.



Features: