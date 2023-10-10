Dubai Municipality adds 'Wosool' seal on building completion certificates to certify buildings friendly for people of determination

Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality has announced a special 'Wosool' seal for building permits and building completion certificates in the Emirates of Dubai, confirming the buildings comply with the standards for people of determination as a key requirement for approving permits. This move comes according to Dubai Building Code regarding new building plans, which intends to standardize building designs across the emirate.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "The addition of Wosool seal to building permits and building completion certificates ensures it is friendly and ideal for people of determination. It comes in line with our constant efforts to improve our services and capabilities to integrate people of determination within society at the highest levels. Furthermore, it highlights the significance and value of constructing buildings in Dubai that are well-suited for people of determination and cater to their requirements while providing the levels of services necessary to ensure their well-being and happiness. The introduction of the seal reflects the directives of the wise leadership which aims to make the Emirate of Dubai a seamlessly accessible city for people of determination, raising its appeal and the quality of their life it can offer, further consolidating its position as one of the best cities in the world to live, work and foster equality for all society members."

Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency, at Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality has collaborated with various consultancy and engineering offices in Dubai to guarantee that new buildings meet all standards for people of determination before issuing building permits following the Dubai Building Code. As a prerequisite for approval, the Wosool seal will be added to the building completion certificate to certify that the buildings are suitable for people with determination. This new procedure comes under the facilities and services offered by Dubai Municipality enabling people of determination to participate and integrate themselves positively and effectively in society."

A series of periodic field visits are organized by Dubai Municipality to examine and supervise construction sites. Additionally, it further examines architectural designs to ensure it includes any special provisions for people of determination as outlined in the approved plans for all residential, commercial, markets, public buildings, services buildings, parks, and other things. The Municipality further conducts the final audit to confirm the fulfillment of these conditions before issuing completion certificates and approving building occupancy.

The conditions for buildings friendly to people of determination include doors designed for easy access, suitable ramps for entrances and exits, health facilities, and dedicated rooms for people of determination, as well as providing designated parking spaces and locations, along with other facilities to guarantee seamless access to the buildings. (ANI/WAM)

