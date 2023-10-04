Dubai Municipality upgrades its 'Mobile Food Testing Lab' to include chemical, gemological testing

Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality has unveiled significant upgrades to its "Mobile Food Testing Lab", transforming the scope of services it offers in Dubai. This innovative laboratory now incorporates additional testing capabilities, including chemical testing for various consumer goods and products and gemological tests for gemstone examination.

With these recent inclusions, Dubai Municipality aims to establish the 'Mobile Food Testing Lab' as a comprehensive laboratory that conducts microbiological tests for food products to ensure their safety and quality.

The Lab is the first of its kind in the UAE and has a unique design and advanced technical features.

Hind Mahmoud Mahaba, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said that this addition reflects the Municipality's commitment to expanding its laboratory services and evolving its offerings to meet the needs and demands of Dubai's businesses.

Additionally, it demonstrates the Municipality's unwavering commitment to employing cutting-edge technologies to deliver high-level services that ensure the highest standards of safety and quality of products in the markets of Dubai, thereby cementing Dubai's status as an ideal city to reside in.

The Municipality remains steadfast in its dedication to maximising its resources and abilities to enhance and enrich customer experiences.

"With more than 20 latest and most cutting-edge devices and technologies powered by a series of advanced computer programmes, the Lab conducts laboratory tests with unparalleled accuracy and within a short period, compared to traditional devices. This positions the Lab as a comprehensive and integrated facility that operates following various unique standards, effectively meeting the global standard specifications for laboratory tests used in Dubai," she added.

The Lab utilises X-ray, ultraviolet techniques, and other laser applications to test precious stones and metals. Additionally, Enzyme-Linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA) technologies and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) that amplify microbial DNA are used in food tests.

The Lab has also received the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, cementing its commitment to international quality standards.

The devices and technologies used in the Lab are designed to withstand any climatic conditions in the Emirate while also being environmentally friendly as it operates with an advanced Euro 5 rating low-emission engine.

Regarding responsiveness and efficiency, the Lab employs advanced communication tools that enable it to rapidly address emergencies in Dubai by connecting seamlessly to the main reporting centre at Dubai Municipality. (ANI/WAM)

